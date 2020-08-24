Federal judge stays Trump campaign lawsuit over Pa. voting rules

This story originally appeared on WITF.

A federal judge has ordered a stay in President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign’s lawsuit seeking to ban mailed ballot drop boxes and other changes to Pennsylvania election procedure.

It’s possible U.S District Court Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan could take up the case again before the election.

But his ruling filed Sunday says the federal case won’t move forward until similar lawsuits in Pennsylvania state courts conclude or unless they’re delayed.