Watch/Listen: Senate impeachment trial

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Watch at 1 p.m.
The trial of Bill Cosby

Cosby prosecutors defend accusers’ testimony, fight appeal

Bill Cosby walks from the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa., Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

Bill Cosby walks from the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa., Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Matt Rourke/AP Photo)

Prosecutors who won a conviction in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case defended their work as they fight the imprisoned actor’s latest appeal.

Cosby, 82, has asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review trial rulings that let five other accusers testify for the prosecution at the 2018 retrial. The same type of “prior bad act” witnesses are testifying this month in movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York.

An intermediate appeals court rejected Cosby’s initial appeal. The state Supreme Court does not have to hear the case.

Montgomery County prosecutors, in their response Thursday, said the testimony from other accusers showed that Cosby “intentionally isolated and intoxicated young women in a signature fashion, then sexually assaulted them.”

Cosby, long beloved as “America’s Dad” for his role in a top-ranked television sitcom in the 1980s, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term after the jury convicted him of drugging and molesting an acquaintance at his home.

Cosby has also long argued that he an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged over the 2004 encounter. However, the trial judge found no evidence that any promise made was legally binding, the suburban Philadelphia prosecutors argued in their response.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate