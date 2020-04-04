Coronavirus will accelerate EMS crisis in Pa.’s small towns and rural areas, experts say

In Pennsylvania, most EMS agencies outside big cities are supported almost entirely via reimbursements from Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurers. The problem, according to EMS officials, is that reimbursements represent a fraction of the actual costs. Insurers, meanwhile, send the checks directly to patients who often fail to pass them along.

“People want a Cadillac ambulance service,” Ozog said, “but they’re not willing to pay for it.”

Compounding the financial strain are long-standing recruitment and retention issues. According to a 2018 legislative study of the issue, the number of emergency medical technicians in Pennsylvania fell by more than 6,000 since 2012 and the number of paramedics decreased by 4,000 over the same period.

That’s due in part to the pay. In Pennsylvania, the average salary for the two professions is $34,310, though federal data lumps them into the same category. EMTs generally make closer to $20,000 per year while paramedics make closer to $40,000. Paramedics are trained in more specialized care than EMTs, allowing them to give drugs and set up IV lines.

“To make a life-sustaining wage in this business, paramedics may work for three different ambulance services,” said Ozog, who also serves as a volunteer firefighter in Hampden Township, Cumberland County. “If somebody gets sick due to the virus, it may put them out of service for a month. And it may put three ambulance services out of commission.”

Heather Sharar, executive director of the Ambulance Association of Pennsylvania, said she expects all of these problems to worsen as the pandemic reaches more vulnerable rural EMS agencies. In March, the trade organization began collecting financial data from its members in an effort to keep track of COVID-19’s economic impact.

For one, she said, a surge in demand for service could upset the delicate balance these companies maintain to stay in the black. On the other side, sick patients who lose their jobs in the ensuing recession may be even less likely to turn over their reimbursement checks.

“If you can’t afford to pay staff and they don’t have anyone to man the ambulance, what are you going to do?” Sharar said.

Rural EMS agencies are already starting to feel the crunch because, in the absence of municipal funding or insurance reimbursements, they rely heavily on fundraisers.

Scott Dolan, chief of the Hiller Volunteer Fire Company in Fayette County, said his organization’s weekly fundraisers have been canceled for the past month. Now, he’s got a freezer full of fish for a fry that won’t happen anytime soon and a reserve fund that could be drained in a matter of months.

“If we don’t have a fundraiser for three months, bills are not going to be paid and we’ll be in a serious financial crisis,” said Dolan, who also serves as a paramedic. Of his company’s 40 volunteer firefighters, half of them are also trained to respond to ambulance calls.

Dolan said his volunteer company has enough personal protective equipment for just 50 patients. He’s working with the county’s emergency management agency to ensure a steady supply of gowns, masks, and other equipment.

Like many EMS leaders, Dolan relies on local dispatchers to screen calls in advance so he can use the equipment he has strategically. If the caller or the patient can’t answer certain questions, they assume it’s a positive case. His medics already reuse their N95 respirators, assuming they haven’t been contaminated, and he’s trying to obtain plastic-coated gowns that could be disinfected and hung out to dry between calls.