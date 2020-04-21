Wolf lays out more details on phased reopening of Pa.

Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday laid out emerging criteria for the phased re-opening of Pennsylvania businesses following his announcement that the targeted start date for easing stay-at-home restrictions would be May 8.

“The question really comes down to, how can we give individual workers confidence to go back to work?” he said. “How can we give individual customers the confidence to go back to shop or browse at a place?”

Wolf outlined some of the broad guidelines his administration will be using between now and May 8 to determine which regions can open, and when.

“What I’m going to be looking at is: Are we making progress in terms of new cases? Are we making progress in terms of the deadly nature of this virus? Are we making progress in terms of the ability to test? And are we making progress in the ability to treat the disease in our health care system?”

Wolf has said that the targeted reopenings will be driven primarily by data on the virus’ spread, which will depend on testing capacity.

“We’re increasing that daily, and the hope is that we will be in a position fairly quickly to do that,” Wolf said.

Targeted reopening will also hinge on the capacity of the state’s health care systems to care for growing numbers of patients with COVID-19.

Relaxing restrictions will also take into account differing rates of infection in different parts of the state, adding that it seems to be on the decline in some areas. However, he cautioned that hardest-hit Southeast Pennsylvania will be among the last on that list.

“If I were in Philadelphia, I probably would not want my government to be saying, ‘Okay, everything seems to be just perfect right now,’” Wolf said. “There’s a lot of people getting sick, there are a lot of people dying, in the Southeastern part of the state, less so as you get up into the North central part, or the Northwest or parts of the Southwest.”