Coronavirus update: Pa. death toll climbs; Eagles donate $1M to COVID-19 relief work
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 35,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 88,806 in New Jersey, and 2,931 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 10,028 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 1,595, New Jersey’s at 4,377, and Delaware’s at 82. Philadelphia’s death toll is 394.
Pa. death toll climbs
Pennsylvania and Philadelphia officials reported an additional 1,418 new cases Tuesday, up 4.2% from the day before. The state also saw 283 new deaths, a 21% increase from Monday — the biggest increase on record since the crisis began, and the second day in a row of 200 or more deaths.
The increases in the number of deaths come as the state continues to reconcile data from several sources, including county and municipal health departments, and finish investigations into some cases. The new deaths reported Tuesday include those among positive and probable COVID-19 cases, state health officials said.
Eagles donate $1 million to Philly’s coronavirus efforts
Efforts to fight the coronavirus in Philadelphia are getting a combined $1 million boost from Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie and the rest of the team.
The money will go to support various nonprofits, businesses and health care systems. The largest share is a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross’ Convalescent Plasma program to help make sure critical blood and plasma donations reach patients who need them.
Lurie and the Birds will also donate 100,000 N95 masks to local health systems, including Jefferson Health and the Children’s Hospital and Philadelphia. They’ll also be donating $225,000 worth of gift cards to Jefferson and CHOP employees.
Wolf lays out more details on phased reopening of Pa.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday laid out emerging criteria for the phased re-opening of Pennsylvania businesses following his announcement that the targeted start date for easing stay-at-home restrictions would be May 8.
“The question really comes down to, how can we give individual workers confidence to go back to work?” he said. “How can we give individual customers the confidence to go back to shop or browse at a place?”
Wolf outlined some of the broad guidelines his administration will be using between now and May 8 to determine which regions can open, and when.
“What I’m going to be looking at is: Are we making progress in terms of new cases? Are we making progress in terms of the deadly nature of this virus? Are we making progress in terms of the ability to test? And are we making progress in the ability to treat the disease in our health care system?”
Wolf has said that the targeted reopenings will be driven primarily by data on the virus’ spread, which will depend on testing capacity.
“We’re increasing that daily, and the hope is that we will be in a position fairly quickly to do that,” Wolf said.
Targeted reopening will also hinge on the capacity of the state’s health care systems to care for growing numbers of patients with COVID-19.
Relaxing restrictions will also take into account differing rates of infection in different parts of the state, adding that it seems to be on the decline in some areas. However, he cautioned that hardest-hit Southeast Pennsylvania will be among the last on that list.
“If I were in Philadelphia, I probably would not want my government to be saying, ‘Okay, everything seems to be just perfect right now,’” Wolf said. “There’s a lot of people getting sick, there are a lot of people dying, in the Southeastern part of the state, less so as you get up into the North central part, or the Northwest or parts of the Southwest.”