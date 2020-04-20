Coronavirus update: 8 N.J. prisoners die of COVID-19

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Eight prisoner deaths highlight crisis in N.J. prisons

Eight New Jersey people have now died of COVID-19 in New Jersey prisons, and criminal justice advocates say the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy should do more to protect people behind bars.

Although Murphy signed an executive order on April 10 approving the release of certain prisoners to slow the spread of the virus in state-run prisons, none has been released, according to Alex Shalom, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU-NJ.

The New Jersey Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under Murphy’s executive order, prisoners 60 years old and older, those who have underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, and those who were denied parole in the last year or who are set to be released or face parole eligibility in the next 90 days would qualify for release. Those convicted of the most serious offenses, such as murder and rape, would stay incarcerated.

Sixty-three New Jersey prisoners and 309 correctional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data.