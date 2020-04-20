Coronavirus update: 8 N.J. prisoners die of COVID-19
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
Eight prisoner deaths highlight crisis in N.J. prisons
Eight New Jersey people have now died of COVID-19 in New Jersey prisons, and criminal justice advocates say the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy should do more to protect people behind bars.
Although Murphy signed an executive order on April 10 approving the release of certain prisoners to slow the spread of the virus in state-run prisons, none has been released, according to Alex Shalom, a senior staff attorney with the ACLU-NJ.
The New Jersey Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under Murphy’s executive order, prisoners 60 years old and older, those who have underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19, and those who were denied parole in the last year or who are set to be released or face parole eligibility in the next 90 days would qualify for release. Those convicted of the most serious offenses, such as murder and rape, would stay incarcerated.
Sixty-three New Jersey prisoners and 309 correctional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state data.
Historical cuts to N.J. agencies hampers COVID-19 response: report
The COVID-19 outbreak in New Jersey has shone a “glaring spotlight” on disinvestment in some of the state government’s key departments, according to a new report from the progressive think tank New Jersey Policy Perspective.
In response to the Great Recession of 2008, former Gov. Chris Christie and state lawmakers cut funding to state agencies and programs and reduced staffing levels by more than 20% — and funding for some of those departments has yet to fully rebound, the analysis found.
For example, the report said the Department of Community Affairs saw a 42% funding decrease, the Departments of Health and Human Services saw a 6% decline in funding and a 30% staffing reduction, and the Department of Labor and Workforce Development saw its staffing levels dip 25% even as its funding has gone up over the last decade.
“The crisis has put a glaring spotlight on the damage done by a decade of government disinvestment,” the report said. “Scaling back essential government services should not be an option, as the safety net programs administered by New Jersey’s departments and agencies will act as the foundation for the state’s ultimate recovery.”
The report recommended raising revenue to plug the budget holes by making the state’s income tax more progressive and extending the increase on the state’s corporate business tax surcharge. Before the pandemic hit, Gov. Murphy had already been arguing with legislative leaders about raising the income tax rate for millionaires.