Coronavirus cases now confirmed in all three Delaware counties

Updated: 11:55 a.m.

Coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in all three Delaware counties.

A Kent County resident is the 19th case reported by state health officials Wednesday morning.

“Sadly, this individual is critically ill,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Division of Public Health.

“Now more than ever, it is critical we take steps to take care of your own personal health and as well as help and protect those around us,” Rattay said during a webcast Q&A session. “Most importantly, if you are sick, especially with fever, or cough or shortness of breath, do not leave your home. Whether you think that you have been exposed to someone with coronavirus or not, it is critically important that you stay home.”

The bulk of Delaware’s confirmed cases are in New Castle County, with just one each in Kent and Sussex counties. The Sussex County patient is a parent of students at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School and Avenue Preschool in Milford. Milford School District officials say the parent is currently isolated at home.

Seven of the northern Delaware cases were connected to a professor and graduate students at the University of Delaware.

Wilmington officials announced Tuesday night that one of those New Castle County patients was a city public works employee. That employee is at home in self quarantine, as are 11 other employees who interacted with the patient. Mayor Mike Purzycki said the facility would be cleaned overnight and city workers who didn’t interact with the patient would be back on the job Wednesday.

Following that announcement, Wilmington Councilmember Vash Turner called on Purzycki to shut down the public works building, as well as the City/County Building, which houses the city council and the mayor’s office, immediately.

“It is possible to close the buildings for sanitation and disinfecting while allowing workers who can work from home and keep non-salaried workers paid consistently,” Turner wrote in an emailed statement.

On Friday, Purzycki issued an executive order that suspended programs at the city’s community center. The order also halted water service disconnections and filings for sheriff sales.