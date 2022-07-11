“There’s unity from all the Latin American countries. So you could get Puerto Rican stuff. You could get Mexican, Salvadoran, Honduran,” said Anna Maria Roldan, a Puerto Rico native, who said she’s attended the festival for more than 10 years.

“We live in a time that there’s war, and there’s hunger and prices are up,” Roldan said. “And we should be unified in this moment…more than before. In unity, there is strength.”

Dozens of restaurants, artists, clothing vendors, and community-oriented nonprofits assembled tents along the walkway to create an atmosphere that resembled a small-town market.

Christian Carrasco, a food truck vendor, said he’s served Puerto Rican food at the festival for 20 years.

“This brings back memories. We started here back in the day,” Carrasco said.

“We have a few customers that come here every year. They can’t wait for the festival to happen because they [get to eat] real Puerto Rican food, ” he added.

Concilio is a North Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization that offers social and family services and advocates for Latino communities.