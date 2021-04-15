It looks like music festivals are making a long-anticipated comeback in the region, with both XPonNential Music Festival in New Jersey and Delaware’s Firefly Festival both announcing September dates. The Philadelphia Folk Festival is also happening August 19-22 but no definite word yet whether it will be virtual, in-person, or a combination. And the fate of this year’s Made in America, one of the area’s biggest events, remains unclear as no announcement has been made of its cancellation or return.

The 14th annual festival showcasing more than 90 short films from 20 countries winds down this weekend. Like most post-pandemic fests, this one is largely virtual but includes a drive-in movie screening. Films can be purchased in curated “blocks” or a virtual pass can still be purchased to see all of the films. Intriguing titles include “Crockpot,” “Las Vegas Bender,” “The Master,” “Sankofa,” “Swipe,” and “Burn”. The fact that they’re shorts, in our attention-limited world, makes them more easily digestible.

What : Hybrid film festival

: Hybrid film festival Where : Online; drive-in screening: Arasapha Farm, 1835 Middletown Rd. Glen Mills, Pa.

: Online; drive-in screening: Arasapha Farm, 1835 Middletown Rd. Glen Mills, Pa. When : Through Saturday, April 18

: Through Saturday, April 18 How Much: $15 and up

Knitting Factory and City Winery founder Michael Dorf has been putting on his “The Music Of” benefit concerts since 2004. The premise is that artists pay homage to their own faves by covering their songs. The livestream highlights performances from Bettye Lavette, Keb’ Mo’, Patti Smith, Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal, Bhi Bhiman, Shawn Colvin and Low Cut Connie, interpreting the music of Prince, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Bill Withers, and more.

What : Livestream concert

: Livestream concert Where : Via the City Winery site

: Via the City Winery site When : Thursday, April 15

: Thursday, April 15 How Much: $25 and up

In 2018, the pretty borough of Collingswood was rated the #1 small town food scene by USA Today due to the variety and quality of its cuisine and its famed restaurant row on Haddon Avenue. It has a chance to show that off through Saturday during its restaurant week.

What : Discounted restaurant fare

: Discounted restaurant fare Where : Various locations

: Various locations When : Through Saturday, April 16

: Through Saturday, April 16 How Much: Various prix fixe menus

A second restaurant week this month for KOP includes a charitable opportunity. Not only can you enjoy discounted meals at the area’s restaurants, the Shops for CHOP campaign donates proceeds from selected retailers to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. And if you opt for a quick takeout meal, you can enjoy it at the Takeout Under the Tent, which offers entertainment and the chance to secure an igloo via reservation and a donation to CHOP.

What : Discounted restaurant fare

: Discounted restaurant fare Where : Various locations in King of Prussia

: Various locations in King of Prussia When : Sunday, April 18 – Thursday, April 22

: Sunday, April 18 – Thursday, April 22 How Much: Prix fixe lunch, $10, $15, and $20. Prix fixe dinner $20, $30, and $40.

As part of their celebration of jazz music, the Penn Museum has held a series of conversations curated by undergraduates. In this virtual conversation, Dr. David Cutler (the director of music entrepreneurship at the University of South Carolina and a jazz performer, composer and arranger) and Dr. Roger Beaty of Penn State (the principal investigator of the Cognitive Neuroscience of Creativity Laboratory) come together to discuss the role jazz has played in their personal, professional, and creative lives.

What : Virtual talk

: Virtual talk Where : Via Penn Museum website

: Via Penn Museum website When : Sunday, April 18, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Sunday, April 18, 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. How Much: Free

Many of us have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, their efficacy and the long-term impact. Via the Franklin Institute, some of those questions can be answered by the doctor who helped create the Moderna vaccine. Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, a viral immunologist and the recipient of the inaugural Ben Franklin NextGen Award was the lead scientist in the development of the Moderna mRNA vaccine. She joins Franklin Institute chief bioscientist Dr. Jayatri Das and STEM scholar Taleen Hamad for a wide-ranging discussion followed by an audience Q&A.

What : Virtual talk

: Virtual talk Where : Via the Franklin Institute website

: Via the Franklin Institute website When : Thursday, April 15, 2021 7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Thursday, April 15, 2021 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. How Much: Free

Poetry and activism often go together, particularly in the work of poets like the city’s own Sonia Sanchez. In a conversation hosted by Mural Arts Philadelphia, Sanchez and Philadelphia’s 2020-2021 poet laureate Trapeta Mayson, along with arts curator and HAHA magazine founder Ginger Rudolph discuss how art and activism are intertwined.

What : Virtual talk

: Virtual talk Where : Via Mural Arts Philadelphia

: Via Mural Arts Philadelphia When : Thursday, April 15

: Thursday, April 15 How Much: Free

Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a small-town detective in a town that happens to be real-life Easttown Township in Chester County. U.K. actress and Oscar winner Winslet however, learned a Delco accent for the role, one she’s said was the most challenging of her career. On the seven-episode limited series, also starring Guy Pearce and Jean Smart, Sheehan, a former high school basketball star, investigates the murder of a teen mother while contending with her own issues.

What : TV premiere

: TV premiere Where : HBO

: HBO When : Sunday, April 18, 10 p.m.

: Sunday, April 18, 10 p.m. How Much: HBO subscription required

Sunday, April 18 is the International Day for Monuments and Sites, with special programming celebrating the varied array of historical buildings, monuments, landmarks, and sites around the globe. This year’s theme is “Complex Pasts, Diverse Futures.” In Philadelphia, Reopen House Day, in conjunction with the worldwide celebration, features special events, both virtual and in-person, at more than 20 places around the city. These include The Woodlands, Stenton, Cliveden, The Woodford Mansion, the Athenaeum of Philadelphia, and the Beth Sholom synagogue.

What : In-person tours, virtual events

: In-person tours, virtual events Where : Various locations

: Various locations When : Sunday, April 18 various times

: Sunday, April 18 various times How Much: Most locations free, but some have entrance fees or suggested donations

Somewhere in a South American village, Thaddeus Phillips is performing theater and you can be a part of it. Phillips wrote and stars in a quarantine version “Zoo Motel” put on by Theatre Exile. Only 25 attendees can join the interactive performance which takes place live and from one room. According to the production’s website, since its debut in September 2020, it has become the longest-running live theater production in the world.

What : Virtual theater performance

: Virtual theater performance Where : Via Zoom link provided to ticketed attendees

: Via Zoom link provided to ticketed attendees When : Thursday, April 15 – Sunday, May 2

: Thursday, April 15 – Sunday, May 2 How Much: $40

Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.