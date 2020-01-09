Comedy, hip-hop, Broadway in Philly and home improvement in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

With 2020 in full swing, the city and the Delaware Valley is back in action after a post-holiday recovery.

This weekend, Ardmore hosts a giant winter craft beer festival, Philly wraps up its Bowie Week with a skating party and the city celebrates its women poets and woodworkers.

Gilbert Gottfried

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Thursday, Jan. 9, 8 p.m.;

Friday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.;

Saturday, Jan. 11, 10 p.m.

$22 – $38

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried has been around — and has the stories and jokes to prove it. A frequent guest on the late night circuit including multiple appearances on The Howard Stern Show and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Gottfried is known for his acerbic and scatological humor. He got his start in New York City comedy clubs as a teenager, becoming a cast member on Saturday Night Live in 1980, his first TV credit. Though he only appeared in 12 episodes, it increased his visibility, leading to movie and TV roles. Gottfried has not been without his controversial moments, but has maintained a four-decade career in film and television, including commercials and voicing video game characters.

Ardmore Winter Beer Festival

Ardmore Music Hall

23 E. Lancaster Ave.

Ardmore, Pa.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 12:30 p.m.

$15 – $60

Craft beer remains part of the Delaware Valley community life at festivals big and small. One of the first of 2020 is the Ardmore Winter Beer Festival, featuring over 50 craft beer vendors, including popular local brewers like Conshohocken Brewing Company, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. DJ Lil’ Dave will be there spinning Motown, funk and soul music. Admission comes with a complimentary tasting glass.

Center City District Restaurant Week

Various Locations

Sunday, Jan. 12 – Friday, Jan. 24

Three-course lunch $20, three-course dinner $35

Just in time to freshen your post-holiday palate after weeks of leftovers, Center City Restaurant Week offers prix fixe menus from a variety of cuisines. The chance to experience some of the city’s best eateries and discounted parking at participating garages should overcome any remaining reluctance to eat out. This year’s “week” is actually two, with over 120 restaurants offering three-course meals for dinner and lunch. You may even win $100, as TD Bank is sponsoring a surprise giveaway for CCDRW diners. Every gastronomic taste is covered from steak to pizza and cuisines range from Cuban to German and everything in between. Restaurant week menus aren’t available at all participating restaurants on the weekends, so reservations, or at least advance planning, is recommended.

Delaware Blue Coats vs. Grand Rapids Drive

76ers Fieldhouse

401 Garasches Ln.

Wilmington, Del.

Friday, Jan. 10, 7 p.m.

$8.29 – $89, VIP seats include food, beer, wine and soda

Professional baseball is well known for the stars that emerge after honing their talent in its minor leagues. What many don’t know is that the National Basketball Association has its own minor league, the G League, formerly the NBA Developmental League. Delaware boasts at least one pro baller: former University of Delaware and now WNBA star Elena Della Donne. It’s also home to the Delaware Blue Coats, the official minor league team of the Philadelphia 76ers. While the G league is not as luxurious as its glamorous cousin (you’re unlikely to see its stars doing Nike ads or pulling up in custom Benzes,) it is a place for aspirational ballers to pursue their hoop dreams. For Delaware basketball fans, it’s a chance to see those stars on the way up as Blue Coats star Marial Shayok is the league’s leading scorer.

Goodnight Nobody

Berlind Theater at the McCarter Theater Center

91 University Place

Princeton, N.J.

Friday, Jan. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 9

$25 – $81

Former “Desperate Housewives” star Dana Delaney stars in “Goodnight Nobody,” a play about friendship written by playwright Rachel Bonds. When three 30-something friends, who’ve known each other since childhood and pursued separate life paths come together for a reunion weekend in the country, unexpected revelations happen. Bonds said she was drawn to explore themes of artistry, aging and motherhood partially because of her own experiences as an artist and new mother.

Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave.

Oaks, Pa.

Friday, January 10, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.;

Saturday, January 11, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.;

Sunday, January 12, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$5 – $20

For many of us, animals are a beloved part of the family. At the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo, you and your children can learn more about and interact with a variety of pets, from dogs and cats to birds and snakes. A rabbit-hopping event, an interactive butterfly exhibit, a TICA-sanctioned cat show and a dog flyball show are just a few of the activities scheduled. If you bring your own leashed, well-behaved dog (cats in enclosures are also allowed) they can participate in the DogLoversDays lure course for an additional fee. On Friday, Family Night, children ages 12 and under are admitted free.

Philadelphia Home Show

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

Friday, Jan. 10 – Sunday, Jan. 12,

Friday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Jan. 19; various times

$10 for adults online, $12 at the door, $3 for kids 6 – 12, kids 5 and under free

Backyards, bar carts and petite retreats are just some of the latest trends in home renovations and décor on display at the annual Philadelphia Home Show. Learn how to upgrade your home and garden with over 200 experts in landscaping, design, décor, construction, home safety and more. HGTV Network and DIY Network personality Jeff Devlin, who lives in the Delaware Valley, will be on hand to answer questions at his workshop on Saturday, Jan. 11. New this year is a doggy fashion show sponsored by the Pennsylvania SPCA — and the participating dogs are adoptable.

Motion City Soundtrack

The Fillmore Philadelphia

29 E. Allen St.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.

$42.50

You may have heard of that genius musician from Minneapolis — you know, the one that liked purple and was so prolific he built his own entertainment complex? Prince is synonymous with the Minneapolis music scene, but hometown band Motion City Soundtrack has made its mark as well. The alternative rock/emo/punk band has been around since 1997, formed by vocalist/guitarist Justin Pierre and guitarist Joshua Cain. Since 2003, through rotating lineups, they’ve released six critically-acclaimed studio albums. After a three-year break, the band reformed for a 2020 tour. Their most recent album, “Panic Stations,” came out in 2015.

Method Man and Redman

The Ave Live

520 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 p.m.

$45

Method Man and Redman are arguably their own splinter group from Wu-Tang Clan, one of the many incarnations of the ‘90s rap crew. Method Man has had success with Wu and as a solo act with hits like “Bring The Pain,“ and the Grammy-winning “I’ll Be There for You/You’re All I Need to Get By,” with Mary J. Blige. He’s also an actor, appearing in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “The Wire,” among other TV and film appearances. Redman, who hails from New Jersey, established his career with “Time For Sum Aksion” and “Rockafella.” Together, the duo made “Da Rockwilder” and “How High,” the lead single from the 2001 comedy of the same title. Vinyl hipsters, fans of old-school hip-hop and even rock fans should find this show hitting all those musical cylinders. (NOTE: Tickets from the show’s original date, Dec. 14, will be honored or can be refunded. Only general admission tickets are left).

A Snowy Bowie Skate

Blue Cross RiverRink

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Sunday, Jan. 12, noon – 6 p.m.

$4, skate rental $10

Philly Loves Bowie Week wraps up with a skating party for all ages featuring David Bowie’s music and footage from the “Labyrinth and Bowie” concert displayed on the big screen. A special Bowie-themed drink, the Ziggy Stardust, is made with Effen vodka, hot chocolate, toasted marshmallow syrup and whipped cream, complete with “stardust” made from colored candy sprinkles. The drink is available without alcohol as well.

A Seat at the Table Poetry Showcase

The Center For Art In Wood

141 N. 3rd St.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

$15

One of Philadelphia’s most unique art spaces, the Center for Art In Wood, hosts a spoken word event featuring three of Philly’s up-and-coming performing artists. “A Seat at the Table” is billed as a celebration of women poets and woodworkers. Poets Lenora Elaine, ShirminaGeneva and Novari Montese will lead a tour of the space, a discussion and interview as well as perform live.

The Band’s Visit

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St.

Through Sunday, Jan. 19

$20 and up

The Kimmel Center’s Broadway in Philadelphia series brings another hit musical to the area. “The Band’s Visit” chronicles what happens when a Egyptian band traveling in Israel ends up in a town they didn’t intend to visit. It’s one of the most-awarded musicals in Broadway history, earning 10 Tony Awards and a Grammy. Both the band and the town are impacted by the visit in varying ways, which naturally leads to several dynamic musical numbers. Based on the 2007 Israeli film, the musical adaptation’s book was written by Itamar Moses with music and lyrics by David Yazbek.