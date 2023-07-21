The programming comes from a deeply-seeded love of old movies. Trate said that when as a kid he got into trouble with his parents, his father would take away his TV privileges. But would break his own rule if a classic film came on.

“’You’re grounded, but you can watch ‘The Searchers,’” Trate recalled his father saying. “I’m an eight year-old kid watching ‘Casablanca.’ I’m watching ‘The Adventures of Robin Hood’ where most other kids had never seen those kinds of films.”

“A guy after my own heart,” said Muller, who first discovered film noir as a kid watching late-night television. “I love that.”

The Colonial is better known for screening classic horror films. Building on its reputation as the theater seen in the schlocky 1958 film “The Blob,” the Colonial developed a three-day festival called Blobfest. Now in its 24th year, Blobfest attracts thousands.

“That’s exactly the kind of venue that I want to work with,” said Muller. “You have to be so creative as a programmer these days. If you want to do this you have to turn it into an event.”

In his native San Francisco, Muller developed Noir City into an annual festival that attracts fans of the 1940s post-war swing and art deco style. He looks out for other cities where something similar could spark.

“Is there a thriving cocktail culture in the town? Is there a retro culture? Are there vintage fashion groups in the town?” Muller said. “That’s where we draw a lot of our fans from.”

Classic film noir is rarely screened in Philadelphia theaters. Those that do — like the Philadelphia Film Society and the Bryn Mawr Film Institute — tend to stick with the better known titles like “The Third Man,” “The Maltese Falcon,” and “Double Indemnity.”

The Lightbox Film Center at the University of the Arts, which leans into art-house and avant-garde films, occasionally programs so-called neo-noir and noir-inspired films, but almost never screens classic noir.

“I love classic film noir, but oddly, I don’t have the opportunity to book it as much as I’d like to,” said Lightbox Director Jesse Pires, adding that classic noir films are coming next season as part of a touring UCLA film preservation festival.

Noir City at the Colonial Theatre will feature 10 films paired as double features, mixing up well-known films like “Lady from Shanghai” (Orson Welles) and “Key Largo” (Humphrey Bogart) with more obscure titles like “Night Has a Thousand Eyes” and “The Spiritualist.”

All the films in this year’s Noir City program were originally released in 1948 to mark the 75th anniversary of what Muller says is the apex of the noir era. He said by 1948 the genre had sufficiently developed since it began as the United States emerged victorious from World War II.

“Victory meant that artists were now free to not have to say it’s all going to end happily ever after, because they had to,” Muller said. “They had to build morale during the Depression and during World War II. But now the war is over. Artists could just tell a story and not be concerned about, ‘Is this appropriate for the public right now?’”

The only exception to the 1948 rule in Noir City is “Woman on the Run” (1950), a film Muller personally rescued from the dustbin of history, twice.

The film, co-produced by its star Ann Sheridan, was believed to have been lost until research by Muller and his Film Noir Foundation discovered it in the Universal film vault. In 2003, he gave the film its first screening in decades. But then that sole print was destroyed in a 2008 fire at Universal’s storage facility, along with a huge number of music recording masters.