Coast Guard hoists sick man from cruise ship off N.J.

The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a 70-year-old man who fell ill on a cruise ship off New Jersey on Saturday night.

Officials say the Anthem of the Seas ship was about 17 miles southeast off Little Egg Harbor when the captain requested a medical evacuation.

The man, whose name was not released, was suffering from severe abdominal issues, according to a Coast Guard news release.

The Coast Guard dispatched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City to complete the rescue mission.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man and his adult son onto the helicopter and transported him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. Officials have not released his name or condition.