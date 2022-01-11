Climate change: Athletes noticing the danger of manmade snow

John Aalberg, a former Olympic cross country skier who designs Olympic Nordic ski courses, including for the Beijing Games, said they always consider icy conditions when designing a course. He said a bigger safety issue was the change in race formats from individual starts to mass start races.

“When you ski one-by-one like they used to do in the ’90s, you could have gnarlyer downhills and corners because they came one at a time,” he said. “What’s important in terms of safety is that downhill corners aren’t too tight in terms of width.”

Unlike Alpine equipment, cross county skis don’t have metal edges. They’re designed to be thin and lightweight for climbing hills and gliding over flats. The boots are flexible and connect to the ski with a single metal bar under the toe. Nordic skiers don’t use the edge of the ski to navigate around a corner. Instead, they take fast baby steps to get around the curve.

All of that is more difficult on manmade snow.

“We go very fast on the downhills,” said Olympic gold medalist and U.S. Nordic ski team member Jessie Diggins. “I’ve gotten up to 76 kilometers per hour (47 mph) on the downhills on manmade snow and it is scary because most of our race trails are built for natural snow, which is a little softer. You have a little more padding on the side of the trail where you have snowbanks, not just drop-offs.”

“I think it is getting a little more dangerous and I’ve noticed at the World Cup when it is manmade snow, it is scary because instead of sliding on snow you’re sliding on ice,” added Diggins, who was the overall World Cup winner for the 2020-21 season. “I think we’re seeing a higher percentage of falls. I feel it is a little more dangerous now.”

The International Ski Federation, which oversees ski racing around the world, keeps track of injuries going back to 2006. The FIS Surveillance System was created to “monitor injury patterns and trends in the different FIS disciplines” and to “provide background data for in-depth studies of the causes of injuries.”

The reports track Alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboarding and ski jumping. But there’s no data for injures in the Nordic events, which include cross country skiing, biathlon and Nordic combined.

When The Associated Press asked if the organization kept track of crashes in cross country ski and biathlon races, a FIS spokesman said: “We do track injuries during our races, but we do not make our researches public at the moment.”

When asked about the concerns about manmade snow, FIS did not respond. Martti Jylha, a Finnish cross country skier and co-chair of the Athletes’ Commission on the FIS Council, did not return messages.

There are other factors in play.

John Morton, a two-time Olympic biathlete, a certified FIS course inspector and founder of Morton Trails, a Vermont company that designs ski trails, said there are international standards for Nordic ski races. He recalled attending a conference where they discussed banking turns on fast downhills, but there was resistance from some European officials who said it would make it too easy.

“There’s this constant drive to make it more exciting and more dramatic,” he said. “It’s very clear they want challenging courses, they want to push the athletes to the limits.”

In that context, he said, considerations must be made.

“We have to recognize that the way they were designed and groomed and built for natural snow may have to be modified now because everything is faster – the skis are faster, the wax is faster,” he said.