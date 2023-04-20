This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Police arrested 16 climate activists at Vanguard’s suburban Philadelphia headquarters in Chester County Wednesday morning after protesters blocked several entrances during rush hour.

It’s the latest escalation of the Earth Quaker Action Team after two years of attempts to get a sit-down meeting with Vanguard executives to discuss the asset manager’s fossil fuel investments. Several protesters were arrested last September, but the group says Vanguard’s climate actions have gotten worse, not better.

“I’ve got six great-grandchildren, who are facing a world of adulthood that is just full of disasters, ecological disasters, because of the work that Vanguard is doing, the choices Vanguard is making,” George Lakey said.

The 85-year-old Quaker activist sat in a chair helping to block a main entrance while holding a banner that read, “Vanguard invests in climate destruction.”

“It says it’s concerned with the future, and most people who invest in Vanguard, are hoping their future will be secure. While Vanguard is investing in insecurity,” he said.

Although he blocked the site, Lakey was not among those arrested.

Vanguard is the world’s second-largest asset manager. It manages about $7 to $8 trillion dollars for 30 million individual investors and has one of the largest investments in coal.