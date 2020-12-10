City officials, counselors, discuss police response to mental health crises, people with disabilities

Philadelphia city councilmembers, law enforcement, mental health professionals and community members spoke for more than four hours on Wednesday about how to improve police response to mental health crises.

The city council’s Committee on Public Health & Human Services and their Public Safety Committee held the virtual public hearing to listen to testimony addressing the intersection of mental health, disability, police encounters, and best practices for de-escalation and non-lethal crisis intervention.

The meeting comes two months after the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia, following a 911 call. Wallace’s family said the 27-year-old father suffered from mental health issues, and that the police did not properly respond to the crisis.

During Wednesday’s meeting, officials discussed the importance of crisis intervention training and other strategies needed to prepare officers to respond to these kinds of incidents.

Much of the conversation revolved around Philadelphia’s proposal to expand its 911 service, which would create a triage desk to determine the best resources for the situation at hand. Behavioral health specialists could also be on hand to advise on calls or respond to situations alongside or before police arrive.

“This is not new, this is a problem the entire country faces and has for a while. A quarter to a half of people shot by police are people with mental illness,” said Philly-based psychiatrist Dr. Ken Certa.

“Walter Wallace’s death is going to reinforce to families not to call 911 when their family is in danger, and that worries me a lot,” he added.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw also spoke during the meeting. She discussed the various response strategies being contemplated by law enforcement and the public, such as a community response, a co-response between the police and mental health professionals, or a system in which police respond after the mental health professional.