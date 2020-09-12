City councilwoman proposes legislation criminalizing racially motivated 911 calls

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker has introduced legislation that would criminalize discriminatory 911 calls.

The bill clarifies that it is a hate crime – complete with penalties for criminal conduct – to misuse the 911 emergency response system if one is motivated by a hatred of other persons based on certain characteristics such as race or ethnicity.

Similar bills have been attracting support around the country.

The legislation was inspired by a May 25 incident, where a white woman called 911 on a Black man in New York City’s Central Park. Amy Cooper called to report that she was being threatened by “an African American man.” The man, Christian Cooper, who birdwatching, videotaped the incident and it was posted on Twitter.

Before Amy Cooper called 911, she said, “I’m calling the cops … I’m gonna’ tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”

Parker’s proposal follows several incidents across the nation where white people have called the police on Black people who were engaged in everyday activities and weren’t doing anything wrong.

“What these past few months have shown with tragic clarity is that sometimes when someone calls the police for help, it can result in loss of life,” Parker said in a news release.

“911 should only be used during true emergencies and certainly not as a weapon under false pretenses and against a person of color.”