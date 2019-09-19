City: Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson is under investigation

Philadelphia’s Law Department has retained outside lawyers to provide unspecified “legal services” to City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson related to “an ongoing investigation.”

Andrew Richman, chief of staff to City Solicitor Marcel Pratt, said in an email Thursday that the city has retained law firm Fox Rothschild on behalf of the Second District councilmember.

“Fox Rothschild LLP has been retained by the City to provide legal services to Councilmember Johnson for an ongoing investigation,” Richman said in the email.

Richman did not offer additional details.

Johnson declined to comment when asked about the arrangement at City Hall on Thursday. Multiple news sources have reported that FBI agents have made inquiries related to Johnson.

“I don’t really have any comment on it, currently at this moment. So that’s all I have at this current time,” the Point Breeze councilmember told PlanPhilly.

Former federal prosecutor William A. DeStefano said that the city’s charter requires it to cover legal fees for public officials under investigation up until the time they are indicted on criminal charges.

“It’s to assist the person under investigation. To handle grand jury subpoenas or FBI officials who want to interview or take a statement from the councilman,” he said.

An Inquirer investigation last year reported that FBI agents had subpoenaed records related to a land sale approved by Johnson. In the past, indicted Councilmember Bobby Henon had requested similar services in connection with a federal corruption investigation –– although he used these services sparingly.

DeStefano said the policy was aimed at protecting public officials.

“It’s rooted in the presumption of innocence. Unless someone is found guilty, there is a constitutional presumption he’s innocent,” DeStefano said. “The investigation could end with no criminal charges. Many do. Although this one may not turn out that way.”

Johnson’s chief of staff did not offer additional comments. A spokesperson for Johnson did not immediately respond to calls and emails for comment.

PlanPhilly reporter Jake Blumgart contributed reporting to this article.