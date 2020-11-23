City board charged with oversight of Philly police shootings hasn’t met for a year

When a Philadelphia police officer uses force against a civilian, the incident is supposed to be investigated and then reviewed by an oversight board. Yet dozens of reviews didn’t occur in 2020, despite months of unrest over police brutality and outrage over the recent killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

In fact, a memo made public last week shows that the city’s Police Advisory Commission warned Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in late September that the department’s Use of Force Review Board had not convened since Oct.1, 2019. The board has no plans to meet before the end of the year.

“Convening of this board is the only opportunity for civilian input into the discharge of firearms; the most serious action a police officer can take,” former PAC Director Hans Menos wrote.

In addition to the department’s own Internal Affairs investigation, Philadelphia Police Department directives state that the review board is meant to convene quarterly to “objectively review the appropriateness or reasonableness” of all police-involved shootings and other “unanticipated actions” taken by police. The head of the PAC, four deputy commissioners and a non-voting police union designee sit on the board. The body has the power to recommend discipline or criminal charges.

Last year, before Outlaw took over the department, interim Commissioner Christine Coulter recommended merging the UFRB into the department’s Police Board of Inquiry — an internal tribunal that also reviews shooting incidents. The move would have effectively eliminated civilian oversight of use-of-force incidents. And, earlier this year, Mayor Jim Kenney sought to reduce the budget of the PAC itself.