Hip-hop pioneer Aston ‘Funkmaster Flex’ Taylor has held down a spot on New York’s seminal hip-hop station Hot 97 for almost three decades, becoming one of the genre’s most well-known deejays and radio personalities. He’s performing live at NOTO Philadelphia and will likely spend some time of his set paying homage to the late hip-hop icon Biz Markie, who died earlier this week at the age of 57.

: Saturday, July 24, 10 p.m. How much: $20

The Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia hosts a series of walking tours throughout the year to educate attendees about the landmark buildings around our historic city. This weekend, the tours head to the Society Hill and Spring Garden sections of the city to showcase the highlights in those areas. The Society Hill sacred sites tour includes the varying architectural styles of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Mother Bethel Church, and St. Mary’s Church, among others, while the Spring Garden tour includes a number of the area’s Victorian homes as well as a look at Eastern State Penitentiary, the nation’s oldest. Tours come with supplemental audio transmitted by the tour guide that can be broadcast to provided, sanitized earpieces and some personal headphones. Masks are encouraged as some buildings may still require them.

: Society Hill sacred sites, Saturday, July 24 10 a.m. – noon; Spring Garden, Sunday, July 25, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. How much: $10 – $15

Cabinetmaker and antiques restorer Olof Althin (1859 -1920) was a Swedish immigrant who settled in Boston. Both his crafts are celebrated in an exhibit of his work that begins this week at the American Swedish Historical Museum. A members-only opening night reception on Thursday takes place both in-person and online and starts at 5 p.m.

: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 How Much: Free with museum admission, WHYY members can buy one admission, get one $50 off; ACCESS cardholders $2; kids 5 and under are free

“Oh, but they’re weird and they’re wonderful,” Elton John once sang of the fictional Bennie and the Jets band, but the same can be said of the wares sold at Darksome’s annual arts and crafts show. If you’re looking for the spooky, weird, unique, and exclusive kind of pieces that won’t show up in everyone’s home, this is the show for you. This year, it’s virtual, which means you can shop any time you like — added appeal for night owls, insomniacs, and other potential clients who keep alternate schedules.

: Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, July 25 How much: $5 suggested donation

Once a summer staple, beer festivals were put on hold by COVID-19 restrictions. They’re slowly coming back, along with other live events and this one, on Camden’s Battleship New Jersey, exclusively features Jersey craft beers from vendors including Toms River Brewing, New Jersey Beer, Ship Bottom Brewing, Jersey Cyclone Brewing, Alementary Brewing and more. Live music and food is on the schedule as well. VIP access for a premium access starts at noon, general admission ticket holders gain entry at 1 p.m.

