Christmas in July, National Ice Cream Day, and the music of ‘Toy Story’ in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
If you’re a fan of Christmas in July, you have multiple options this weekend. We highlight them and other fun events in the Delaware Valley.
Christmas in July Chestnut Hill
If you’re in Chestnut Hill this weekend and hear the sounds of sleigh bells and spot Santa on the streets, you’re not going crazy. It’s time to get in the spirit for Christmas in July, Chestnut Hill’s annual summer yuletide celebration. Santa will be on the 8000 block of Germantown Ave. from 2 – 5 p.m. each day of the two-day event. There will be hot chocolate stations, Christmas cookie decorating, and more.
- What: Street festival
- Where: Germantown Ave from Rex Ave. to Mermaid Lane
- When: Saturday, July 24; Sunday, July 25, noon – 6 p.m.
- How much: Pay as you go
Christmas in July – Johnson’s Corner Farm
Believe it or not, Christmas is a popular holiday this July weekend. Johnson’s Corner Farm is hosting its own Christmas in July event, complete with a classic car show, a farmhouse barbeque, hayrides and a deejay. And that Santa’s a busy guy, because he’s making an appearance at the farm as well.
- What: In-person outdoor event
- Where: Johnson’s Corner Farm, 133 Church Rd., Medford, N.J.
- When: Friday, July 23, 5 p.m.
- How much: Pay as you go
Amos Lee and Mutlu
Philly-born singer-songwriter Amos Lee’s fusion of folk, soul, and rock has made him popular well beyond the Delaware Valley. The former schoolteacher got his start in music later in life by performing at open-mic events in the Philly burbs, but has since become a festival fave. His latest release “My New Moon Deluxe Edition” was released in 2018. Fellow Philly singer-songwriter Mutlu is his opening act.
- What: In-person concert
- Where: Freeman Arts Pavilion, 31806 Lakeview Dr. Selbyville, Del.
- When: Friday, July 23, 7 p.m.
- How much: $125 – $232.50 ‘pod’ sales only, pods can seat 4
National Ice Cream Day at Please Touch
We all scream for ice cream, and in celebration of last week’s National Ice Cream Day, the Please Touch Museum is handing out free Bassett’s ice cream while supplies last. That means get there early. The museum just reopened to all-day play sessions, as opposed to timed tickets, so after ice cream, have the run of the building for the rest of the afternoon. But you must register and purchase tix online, in advance.
- What: Free ice cream giveaway
- Where: Please Touch Museum, 4231 Ave. of the Republic
- When: Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- How much: Free with $22 museum admission, advance online reservations required
‘Toy Story’ in Concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra
Although the “Toy Story” franchise — which recounts the adventures of toys Buzz Lightyear and Woody (as voiced by Tim Allen and Tom Hanks respectively) — was marketed to kids, the nostalgic movies are a favorite of grown-ups as well due to the inclusion of vintage toys. The Philadelphia Orchestra will play the score live to film for this special screening at the Mann Center.
- What: In-person movie screening with live concert performance
- Where: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.
- When: Friday, July 24, 8 p.m.
- How Much: $25 and up
Poetry Ink 25th Anniversary Celebration
Larry and Sandy Robin of the vaunted Robin’s Bookstore are also behind the Moonstone Arts Center that has presented programming around prose, poetry, art, and history, throughout its 40-year existence. Though the store closed in 2012, the Robins continued to host events including The Celebration of Black Writing, the Paul Robeson Festival, and the Ink programs. Poetry Ink celebrates 25 years of the 300 poets who’ve participated with nightly Zoom readings through Friday, July 24, when Sonia Sanchez, among others, is scheduled.
- What: Virtual poetry celebration
- Where: Online, via Zoom, Passcode: 678146
- When: Through July 24, 7 p.m.
- How much: Free
Funkmaster Flex
Hip-hop pioneer Aston ‘Funkmaster Flex’ Taylor has held down a spot on New York’s seminal hip-hop station Hot 97 for almost three decades, becoming one of the genre’s most well-known deejays and radio personalities. He’s performing live at NOTO Philadelphia and will likely spend some time of his set paying homage to the late hip-hop icon Biz Markie, who died earlier this week at the age of 57.
- What: DJ performance
- Where: NOTO Philadelphia, 1209 Vine St.
- When: Saturday, July 24, 10 p.m.
- How much: $20
Architecture Walking Tour Series
The Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia hosts a series of walking tours throughout the year to educate attendees about the landmark buildings around our historic city. This weekend, the tours head to the Society Hill and Spring Garden sections of the city to showcase the highlights in those areas. The Society Hill sacred sites tour includes the varying architectural styles of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Mother Bethel Church, and St. Mary’s Church, among others, while the Spring Garden tour includes a number of the area’s Victorian homes as well as a look at Eastern State Penitentiary, the nation’s oldest. Tours come with supplemental audio transmitted by the tour guide that can be broadcast to provided, sanitized earpieces and some personal headphones. Masks are encouraged as some buildings may still require them.
- What: Historic tours of Philadelphia landmark buildings
- Where: Varied sites
- When: Society Hill sacred sites, Saturday, July 24 10 a.m. – noon; Spring Garden, Sunday, July 25, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: $10 – $15
American by Craft: The Furniture of Olof Althin
Cabinetmaker and antiques restorer Olof Althin (1859 -1920) was a Swedish immigrant who settled in Boston. Both his crafts are celebrated in an exhibit of his work that begins this week at the American Swedish Historical Museum. A members-only opening night reception on Thursday takes place both in-person and online and starts at 5 p.m.
- What: In-person exhibit
- Where: American Swedish Historical Museum
- When: Friday, July 23 – Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022
- How Much: Free with museum admission, WHYY members can buy one admission, get one $50 off; ACCESS cardholders $2; kids 5 and under are free
Darksome Virtual Market
“Oh, but they’re weird and they’re wonderful,” Elton John once sang of the fictional Bennie and the Jets band, but the same can be said of the wares sold at Darksome’s annual arts and crafts show. If you’re looking for the spooky, weird, unique, and exclusive kind of pieces that won’t show up in everyone’s home, this is the show for you. This year, it’s virtual, which means you can shop any time you like — added appeal for night owls, insomniacs, and other potential clients who keep alternate schedules.
- What: Arts and crafts show
- Where: Online via the official website
- When: Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, July 25
- How much: $5 suggested donation
2021 New Jersey Beer Festival
Once a summer staple, beer festivals were put on hold by COVID-19 restrictions. They’re slowly coming back, along with other live events and this one, on Camden’s Battleship New Jersey, exclusively features Jersey craft beers from vendors including Toms River Brewing, New Jersey Beer, Ship Bottom Brewing, Jersey Cyclone Brewing, Alementary Brewing and more. Live music and food is on the schedule as well. VIP access for a premium access starts at noon, general admission ticket holders gain entry at 1 p.m.
- What: In-person beer event
- Where: Battleship New Jersey, 100 Clinton Ave., Camden, N.J.
- When: Saturday, July 24, noon-5 p.m.
- How much: $20 – $75
Keep checking with “Things To Do” as we continue to provide our picks for entertainment during the industry’s COVID-19 recovery. Please consult our coronavirus updates to keep up with the latest information regionally.