How to be a good neighbor

Do you know your neighbors? Research shows Americans are spending less time with the folks next door than just a decade ago. The technology takeover means we’re more siloed — and when we need to fix something around the house, find out what’s happening in the neighborhood, or even ask for directions, a simple online search will do.

Less homeownership for younger people, a declining birthrate, and shuttering of some local libraries and community centers all play a part. But, even with the changing social fabric of our neighborhoods and increased isolation, there are so many ways to strengthen the places we call home. It can start with simply introducing yourself to someone new.

From block parties and backyard barbecues, to apartment hallways and the suburban cul-de-sac, we’ll explore why it feels harder to build connections where we live, and why those small, everyday interactions still matter. Does knowing our neighbors make us safer, happier and more connected? And if we’ve lost some of that sense of community, can we get it back?

On this episode of Studio 2, what happens when the people living closest to us become strangers, and what to do about it.

Guests: