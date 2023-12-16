From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Christmas came early for thousands of families across the Philadelphia region.

The Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia announced the winners of their scholarship lottery Wednesday at their annual holiday party.

The event was held at Independence Blue Cross headquarters in Philadelphia.

Families were invited to attend the party as a celebration for their applications but were surprised to learn that they were really invited to find that they were picked in the lottery drawing.

For families who couldn’t attend, volunteers called more than a thousand recipients by phone from the event and gave them the good news.

In all, thousands of families will be awarded some $4 million dollars in scholarships.

Each student will receive between $1200- $3200 in scholarship funds.

The need-based partial scholarships can be used at more than 150 private and parochial schools across the Greater Philadelphia region. Scholarship support was previously limited to four years. But thanks to the Breaking Barriers Campaign, all CSFP students are receiving scholarships through 8th grade.

Zecharia Artemus attended the event with her daughter, Zora Battle, and her son, Zaire Denson.

Zora attends first grade and Zaire is in the seventh grade at Russell Byers Charter school.