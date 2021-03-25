Child sex abuse lawsuit ‘window’ amendment clears Pa. House

Pennsylvania lawmakers on Wednesday finished a new first round of approvals for a constitutional amendment giving victims of child sexual abuse the power to file what would otherwise be outdated claims, but it will be 2023 at the earliest before it takes effect.

The House voted 188 to 13 to approve the proposed constitutional amendment, which must pass both chambers in two consecutive two-year legislative sessions before going before voters as a referendum.

Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, said he was hopeful that lawmakers will also pass the window as regular legislation, as a state law would take effect more quickly while the slower constitutional amendment process continues.

He called it the first step in what he hopes will be a dual-track process.

Supporters say a two-year “window” to file lawsuits over older claims of abuse is needed to give victims a path to justice, taking into account more recent revelations about molestation by Roman Catholic clergy or involving other institutions.