Child, 4, seriously hurt, man killed in North Philadelphia shooting

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

—

A shooting in North Philadelphia left a girl critically injured and a man dead, police and witnesses said.

The shooting happened at 11:32 a.m. along the 1100 block of W. Somerset Street. The 4-year-old child was shot in the chest, shoulder and arm, police said. A police captain said police are trying to determine if the same bullet traveled through the child or if she was actually shot four times.

The man was hit twice — once in the neck and once in the buttocks, police said.

A witness told NBC10 that responding police officers scooped the girl into their police cruiser and rushed her to the hospital. Police said she is listed in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said both victims were at a home when the shooting happened. The man was sitting on the porch writing rap lyrics while the child was standing in the doorway.

Their relationship was not immediately known.

Philadelphia, like many cities this year, has seen a spike in violent crime.

Including the man’s death, there have been 429 homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2020, according to tallies from NBC10 and Philadelphia police data.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.