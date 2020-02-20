Gunman shoots four people near North Philly school

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.

A man and woman are in critical condition while two other men are recovering following a quadruple shooting near a North Philadelphia school Wednesday afternoon.

The four victims were on 11th and Thompson streets around 3:30 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 25-year-old man was shot in the right arm, another 25-year-old man was shot in the head, and a 19-year-old woman was also shot in the head.

All four were taken to Temple University Hospital. The woman and the 25-year-old man who was shot in the head are both in critical condition. The other two victims are stable.

The shooting occurred near St. Malachy Catholic School.

“My nerves are bad,” the mother of a student at St. Malachy told NBC10. “I thought kids were hurt.”

Police said one man was taken into custody in connection to the shooting and a weapon was recovered. They have not yet released the man’s name.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.