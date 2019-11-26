Cheyney University is keeping its accreditation

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Cheyney University will keep its accreditation, state leaders and university administrators announced in a letter to faculty, staff and students on Monday.

The nation’s oldest Black university is “in the midst of a major transformation,” the letter says. “Corporate partnerships, intensive alumni engagement, ambitious and successful fundraising targets, and strong enrollment growth are breathing life back into a university that has overcome many difficult challenges over the last several years.”

The letter was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia Sherpa, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, university Council of Trustees Chairman Robert W. Bogle and university President Aaron Walton.

“This is significant for the future of Cheyney University,” said Bogle, who is also the president and publisher of The Philadelphia Tribune. “A lot of people made this happen. First, the president of the university, Aaron Walton; the governor of the commonwealth; the trustees; and the members of the university family. They all participated in the positive outcome. Cheyney is prepared to look to the future in a very positive way.”

Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the regional accrediting body, notified Cheyney administrators on Monday morning of its decision to allow the university to keep its accreditation after several years of struggle.

Middle States first placed Cheyney on probation in 2015 over compliance issues related to financial mismanagement. It then gave the university two extensions of its accreditation.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Rep. Jordan Harris, both of whom have worked with Cheyney and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education to help the university, praised the ruling.

Harris called it “excellent news” and said, “As the oldest historically black institution of higher learning in the nation and the conscience of the African American community, Cheyney represents an integral cultural piece of the African American experience in higher education.”

Wolf said the ruling “will ensure that work continues so students from all backgrounds will have access to an equitable education that will prepare them for a successful future.”