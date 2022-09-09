Cheyney receives grant to renovate historic home into welcome center

Upon the competition of the project, Cheyney will assign resources to operate and maintain the facility and site annually. The sustainability plan will include maintenance, custodial and grounds, contract services for all systems and utilities.

The university will also coordinate with local historical societies and affinity groups to establish a “Friends of Melrose Cottage,” a restricted fund established to enable individual and institutional donors to support the maintenance of the building.

“We will retain strategic design professionals with experience in the restoration of historic structures,” said Cheyney University director of Title III/Grants Administration Mae B. Stephens in a statement. “This is an incredible opportunity to preserve our history while supporting our efforts to grow across our campus.”

Originally built before 1785, with additional sections added to the structure over time, the two-and-a-half-story cottage was the home of family members who bequeathed what was once farmland into the campus to create the school.

The cottage would later serve as the president’s house from 1903 until 1968, with its period of greatest significance during the administration of educator, poet and humanitarian Leslie P. Hill.

Hill became principal at the Philadelphia Institute for Colored Youth in 1913. He remained at the Institute until 1951 and oversaw name changes and the status of the school.

The house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1986. The last work completed on the cottage was in 2004 to help preserve the exterior and structure. There are no internal systems, aesthetical finishes, or infrastructure that would allow the opening and use of the facility for the public.