It was reported at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, when officers heard several gunshots near 10th and Market streets.

An arrest of one of the suspects was recorded on video obtained by WHYY News partner 6abc.

The video shows the arrest of one boy by officers. According to the commissioner, the boy dropped a bag containing a gun.’

In total, five boys were arrested, and two guns, including one with an extended magazine, were also recovered.

“Our residents will not be intimidated and [our] officers will not be deterred,” Outlaw tweeted.

19-year-old dead after drive-thru argument

Police believe a fatal shooting at a West Philadelphia chicken restaurant was due to an argument that escalated as the 19-year-old victim waited for his food.

It happened at around 1:43 p.m. Sunday at Chik-A-Boom, which is located at the Global Gas Station, on Lancaster Avenue at 46th Street.

“To me, it sound like a firecracker. It was like six or seven shots,” according to Andre Terry, who told 6abc that he heard the shots as he was just about to leave church across the street. “Then one of our deacons is like, ‘I think that was gunshots.’”

Investigators said that shots were not only fired from the suspect’s car, but the passenger of the victim’s car. No word on if those involved knew each other.

Police are still investigating all of the shootings.