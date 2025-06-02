Cape May’s historic Allen AME Church is now a theater space

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Emily Dempsey, 89, has been a member of the Allen African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape May, New Jersey, her entire life. Born in November 1936, she was baptized a few months later in the one-room church on Franklin Street.

She was there when it caught fire in 2018. Dempsey said that only quickened the inevitable demise of the 130-year-old church.

“The congregation was down to just a handful. It was very hard,” Dempsey said. “It was leaking all around the bell tower. The ceiling was dropping in. It was in bad shape.”

Dempsey said the regional AME conference, which owns the building, was not interested in reviving a dilapidated church for a dwindling congregation. It was sold to the city of Cape May for $350,000.

After $1.2 million in renovations, Cape May has handed over the keys to East Lynne Theater Company, which has been performing in Cape May for 45 years.