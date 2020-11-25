Can Biden’s climate plan spark cooperation in Pa.? Some see common ground in jobs, infrastructure

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Climate change is one of the four major crises President-elect Joe Biden hopes to tackle after he’s sworn into office in January.

His goal is for the U.S. to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

In Pennsylvania, a high-polluting state with a history of coal and natural gas production, it’s fair to expect pushback on Biden’s plan from the Republican-controlled legislature and industry groups.

But some see a big opportunity for Pennsylvania to lead the charge into the clean energy economy that Biden is calling for.

“If we can figure out a way to do decarbonization in Pennsylvania, especially — a place that has legacy fossil fuel history — we can do it anywhere,” said Costa Samaras, an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Carnegie Mellon University.

Biden said he wants to spend $2 trillion over the next four years to address climate change and build more resilient infrastructure.

It will be a major shift in attitude from President Donald Trump, who prioritized fossil fuels and vocally doubted climate science.

Some believe the change in tone from the country’s chief executive is enough to have an impact on climate policy.

“Putting out that level of ambition matters for Americans as individuals understanding the scale of what we need to do together,” said Kate Knuth, a former Minnesota state lawmaker and founder of the project Democracy and Climate, “and for American corporations to bring their ingenuity and their innovation and their plain just hard work to actually make it happen.”

Biden’s plan relies on both executive action and Congress, where lawmakers could throw up roadblocks.

Knuth said even if Biden is opposed by lawmakers at the federal or state levels, he could find support among local leaders, like mayors, who are on the front lines of climate-related challenges like damaging storms.

Oscar Serpell, a research associate at the Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said Biden’s plan could speed up the pace of transition in Pennsylvania and the United States, but the shift is already underway.

He said power from renewables like wind and solar is some of the cheapest on the market and Pennsylvania is already well-positioned to take advantage.

“The business case has never been stronger and I think it will continue to get stronger every single year,” Serpell said.

He noted that economic markets can play a bigger role in energy’s future than a president’s policies. President Barack Obama was maligned by the coal industry for his “war on coal” while Trump campaigned on saving the industry. But more coal power plants closed in the U.S. under the Trump Administration than they did during Obama’s last four years in office.

There is some expectation that Pennsylvania will continue to see fights over environmental policy, according to David Masur, executive director of PennEnvironment. Republican lawmakers this year have been fighting Democratic Governor Tom Wolf’s effort to join The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which aims to curb carbon emissions from the power sector.