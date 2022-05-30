Dr. Nusret Sahin, associate criminal justice professor at Stockton University, said increased police presence is a needed quick response to address the public’s concerns.

“I believe it’s important to have these type of enhancements in police patrols around schools to at least address public concerns and parents’ concerns,” he said.

Having more officers and understanding police protocols are not a bad thing, said Dr. Jeffrey Ian Ross, criminologist and professor at the University of Baltimore.

“The biggest impact that it’s going to have is providing parents, teachers, and administrators a sense of comfort, decrease their fear and give them physical evidence that the police are trying to do something about this challenge,” he said, adding that it won’t “make a major difference.”

Rodriguez disagrees that the increased presence won’t make a major impact, adding that the department has strong ties with the Camden community.

“If there is a kid online talking about shooting up a school, our community’s going to contact us,” he said. “We’ve gotten those individuals the help that they needed through social services or through some kind of mental health facilities. And we’ve put stops to several of those.”

Rodriguez adds that officers have already had a presence at schools under his watch.

“I’ve implemented several programs where we go to the schools, read to kids, we go to school and play dodgeball; this is nothing new,” he said. “We’re going to be increasing that presence.”

Sahin praised Camden’s idea of adding police presence “in a good way.”

“Not to just show off on schools and brandishing weapons or being there with heavy equipment,” he said. “But be there just to show them their support from a law enforcement side.”

At the same time, Sahin says a long-term solution needs to be addressed. He adds that schools, cities, and counties may need to take some extra measures and use the technology that is currently available.

“They can use artificial intelligence software that are combined with CCTV cameras, maybe, for instance, to detect if anyone is approaching the school or that’s suspicious. They may have locked down systems, they may lock up classrooms when you hit a button, so that the kids will be kept safe in the school,” he said.