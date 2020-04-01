Calls to Pa.’s child-abuse hotline fell sharply during first weeks of the coronavirus. Here’s why that’s bad news.

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

In the days after schools shut down statewide to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Pennsylvania’s 24-hour hotline for reporting child abuse and neglect experienced a sudden drop-off in calls.

But far from being a comforting statistic, child welfare advocates warn that it could reflect a more troubling trend, as the people who are most likely to spot and report suspected abuse are now confined to their homes and unable to keep their eyes on vulnerable children.

That’s happening at a time when families who were already struggling are further stressed by the sudden and dramatic fallout from the virus’ spread, including lost jobs and trouble affording basic necessities like food. Social distancing and staying home — both considered essential to avoid overwhelming hospitals with sick patients — only compound potentially volatile situations for vulnerable families.

“Right now, we have a lot of invisible kids that are at great risk,” said Scott Hollander, executive director of KidsVoice, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that represents nearly 3,000 children involved in the child welfare system. “Think about where [abuse and neglect] reports are coming from: schools, day-care providers, doctors seeing children on routine visits. None of these are happening right now.”

In the first few days after schools closed on March 13, state public welfare officials reported a reduction in calls to ChildLine, Pennsylvania’s hotline for reporting suspected child abuse and neglect. The hotline received 3,284 phone calls between March 11 and March 17, compared with 4,121 during the same week in February, according to data provided by the state Department of Human Services.