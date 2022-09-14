Key Pizza destroyed in East Kensington building collapse
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Emergency crews have responded to a building collapse in the East Kensington section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 9:48 a.m. Wednesday at Memphis and York street.
There has been no word on any injuries.
PFD responded around 9:45 a.m. to York & Memphis, where a three-story corner rowhouse had completely collapsed. It had been a pizza shop on the ground floor with apartments above. Preliminary info indicates it was unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) September 14, 2022
Chopper 6 over the scene showed firefighters surveying the damage and neighbors looking on.
Debris could be seen where the building once stood.
A nearby vehicle was covered in dust.
The property appeared to be vacant.
Construction equipment could be seen at the collapse site.
The status of neighboring properties is being assessed.