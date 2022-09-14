Key Pizza destroyed in East Kensington building collapse

Emergency crews responding to a building collapse in East Kensington, September 14, 2022. (6abc)

Emergency crews have responded to a building collapse in the East Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:48 a.m. Wednesday at Memphis and York street.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed firefighters surveying the damage and neighbors looking on.

Debris could be seen where the building once stood.

A nearby vehicle was covered in dust.

The property appeared to be vacant.

Construction equipment could be seen at the collapse site.

The status of neighboring properties is being assessed.

