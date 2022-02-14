Budget report on Pa. education agency provokes spat between lawmakers, watchdogs

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

With a single sentence tucked 15 pages into an otherwise dry budget report on the state Department of Education, an independent fiscal watchdog waded into a roiling and deeply politicized debate about the links between school funding and student performance.

In a section of the report analyzing the relationship between Pennsylvania’s spending on public schools and students’ standardized test performances over the course of a single year, the state’s Independent Fiscal Office concluded: “the data suggests there is little or no correlation.”

The question of what this actually means — and whether it should remain in the document — has sparked tensions within the board that holds hearings on such reports. To Democrats, the report’s language appears to echo arguments Republican legislative leaders have made in the ongoing, landmark trial over the way Pennsylvania pays for public schools.

The plaintiffs, including six school districts, argue that the state’s heavy reliance on local property taxes to fund public schools creates major funding gaps between wealthy and poor school districts, discriminates against children in low-income areas, and violates the state constitution. Republican leaders argue that giving struggling schools more funding wouldn’t necessarily improve outcomes.

The fiscal office’s reports are usually uncontroversial and approved promptly. This time, a bipartisan majority of board members voted on Jan. 26 to table the report after state Rep. Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery), the chair, raised concerns about its assertions and methods.

In a letter to the fiscal office, Bradford said the report included data errors and went too far in its claim about the relationship between state spending and test scores — a subject he said requires complex statistical analysis that goes beyond the scope of the fiscal office’s responsibilities.