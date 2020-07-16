Bucks County goes to court to shield prison’s coronavirus plan from PA Post

Correctional facilities across the nation continue to be hot spots for the coronavirus. But while state prisons are able to have more control over their populations because they are typically held for longer sentences, county jails have quicker turnarounds, sometimes even just a few hours or days.

Illustrating how that turnover affects community spread, a Stateline article looked at two studies analyzing how COVID-19 spreads from the jails to their surrounding cities. One study, which included researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, found that without jails following policies like social distancing and testing of staff and its population, spread of the virus into the community is imminent.

That sort of spread — where people booked into jail and are released soon after, newly infected with the virus — is already believed to have happened in Cook County, Illinois, where one-in-six infections were traced back to the county jail. In Marion County, Ohio, almost half of the cases related to community spread were traced back to detainees held at the jail.

In Pennsylvania, though, there is little information on how jails responded to the virus. Only four counties – Allegheny, Centre, Chester and Philadelphia — post coronavirus testing results for their prison populations online, and few counties have made public their jails’ pandemic management policies.

Many counties still only test symptomatic prisoners, with days or weeks passing before results are obtained. And while most jails place new prisoners into quarantine for two weeks – a policy that predates coronavirus and was aimed at preventing the spread of antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis — almost no counties test staff regularly for the coronavirus.

Some policies released to PA Post don’t include mention of or outline how people can properly social distance in a jail’s close quarters during a respiratory virus outbreak. A handful of counties only have policies dealing with bloodborne pathogens, such as hepatitis.

And while county corrections officials insist their facilities properly quarantine individuals, it’s unclear without seeing those policies how they are managing potential carriers of the virus, or how they segregate different prison populations. Most county jails continue to impose strict lockdown orders to control the virus, but how those lockdowns work in practice and how mental health and hygiene are protected remain undisclosed.

PrimeCare Medical, the for-profit medical provider for almost half of the state’s county jails (including Bucks), released its pandemic protocols to PA Post when requested. But county jails sometimes have separate policies outside of their medical provider’s authority. It’s unclear if Bucks County’s protocols match or go beyond the scope of what PrimeCare offered.

The company’s policy details how it would respond to an influenza-like illness, a holdover plan from the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009 that also circulated widely in prisons.

Clinton County, where medical care is provided to those who are incarcerated under a contract with the Nashville-based company Wellpath, refused to release its pandemic protocols, saying that doing so would expose trade secrets that might negatively affect Wellpath’s ability to make money.

PA Post is currently in a good-faith mediation with Wellpath and Clinton County in an attempt to obtain a redacted version of its policy that would keep secret any legitimate trade practices.

Bucks County was recently under public scrutiny for how it handled someone who was incarcerated with severe cognitive issues during the pandemic. The jail allegedly pepper sprayed Kimberly Stringer, a 30-year-old woman diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder. Incarcerated individuals told WITF that Stringer was being held in a cell naked and strapped to a restraint chair as staff washed her in the shower.

PA Post is an independent newsroom covering policy and government in Pennsylvania. For more, go to www.papost.org.

