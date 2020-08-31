Bryant Riley’s dream Philly home turned into a nightmare. He blames City Hall

Two weeks after Bryant Riley closed on his new home in Brewerytown last year, he returned from work one day to find that his lights and gas had been turned off.

He was stunned to learn that, according to PECO, he had an illegal electrical connection and lacked a properly registered electric meter.

Riley, a recent transplant from Chicago who works as a real estate analyst, had been very happy with his first home, with its exposed brick walls and hardwood floors, on a quiet tree-lined street a few blocks southwest of Ridge Avenue. But the snafu raised a red flag, especially when the developer who had sold him the house denied he’d done anything wrong and said Riley must have caused the problem.

As months passed, he noticed more flaws in his house. The air conditioning wasn’t working in half of the building. Rainwater started coming in through a skylight. He found a leak from the kitchen into the basement, and another from the second-floor bathroom into the kitchen.

Kevin Mathisen, the developer who built and sold him the house, said he’d come out and make repairs. But as of this week, more than a year after Riley bought the house, Mathisen hasn’t fixed anything.

“The developer says he’s going to do it, but he’s just been dragging his a**,” Riley said.

In an interview, Mathisen acknowledged the problems Riley described. At first he intended to patch the roof, he said, and he planned to schedule air conditioning repairs this past spring — about seven months after Riley discovered the system wasn’t working properly.

But he said he changed his mind when Riley called the police on one of Mathisen’s subcontractors. While working on a neighboring house, the contractor repeatedly plugged into one of Riley’s outlets without permission, essentially stealing electricity from him, Riley alleges.

Riley also later emailed Mayor Jim Kenney, Council President Darrell Clarke, the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections, and other city officials and agencies. The former Venture for America fellow put up a series of Twitter posts describing the problems in his house and Mathisen’s response. That displeased the developer, who says he has renovated more than 200 homes in Philadelphia.

Since moving into my brand new home, I’ve had three different plumbing leaks, a faulty HVAC system that stopped working this summer, a leaking roof, and improper ventilation issues with the bathrooms. {THREAD} pic.twitter.com/qyA6585EWt — Bryant Riley (@BryantRiley_) June 10, 2020



“It escalated much too quickly, from where I was standing,” said Mathisen. “There were some false accusations from his end, to me, and slander. I started the process of having these repairs made, but once that began … I’m a 40-year-old man with a wife and children, and I’m not going to be disrespected by anybody. I’m not going to allow them to disrespect me.”

“While I always stand behind something that I do, and I don’t want to leave anyone in a bad position, I wasn’t going to be disrespected by this person and then come through and basically help him to address these issues,” he said. “At this point, I’m not fixing anything. I’m not legally obligated.”

Fuller contractor oversight ‘not realistic’

The dispute highlights the difficulties homebuyers face when they find apparent construction defects in their new or rehabilitated homes, as well as the limits of the city’s oversight of builders.

Riley has a lawyer, but suing a developer can be a lengthy and difficult process, with no guarantee of success. In addition, for problems like a defective roof and leaky pipes he might have to go after individual roofers and plumbers. Pennsylvania is one of five states that allows builders to require their subcontractors to accept all liability for damages, even those that are the builder’s fault.

Mathisen did not give Riley a one-year warranty on the house, as builders often do. Riley had an independent inspection done before he bought the house and he bought a warranty on his own through a company called American Home Shield. But he said the warranty doesn’t cover much and would require him to pay additional fees to make repairs. A Washington Post investigation last year found that such warranties typically contain many exclusions and limitations and “aren’t always worth their price tags or hassle.”

Instead, Riley has paid out of pocket for repairs to his skylight, a new rain gutter, and service appointments with plumbers and HVAC contractors. Riley said that after PlanPhilly contacted Mathisen, a lawyer for the developer said Mathisen will consider paying for additional “reasonable” repairs if Riley gets estimates himself.

The offer amounts to, “We’re willing to help out, but don’t do too much, because we don’t feel as if you’re entitled to anything,” Riley said.

Riley blames his problems not only on Mathisen, but also on the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspection. The agency gives out building permits, inspects construction sites to ensure contractors are following building codes, and issues violations or stop-work orders if builders break rules.