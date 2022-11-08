Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line in Philadelphia

  6abc Digital Staff
    • November 7, 2022
This story originally appeared on 6abc

A man was fatally shot on Monday afternoon while riding a SEPTA train on the Broad Street Line, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. near Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue in the city’s Francisville section.

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.

The incident began as an argument between two men, police said. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

A 16-year-old was also shot in the arm, police said.

There was no immediate word on any suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.

