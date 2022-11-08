Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line in Philadelphia

The incident began as an argument between two men, police said. One of the men pulled out a gun and fired.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

A 16-year-old was also shot in the arm, police said.

There was no immediate word on any suspects or arrests.

