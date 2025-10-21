Brandon Graham is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Eagles, AP source says

Brandon Graham is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles, giving the defense a veteran edge rusher who was part of two Super Bowl championship teams, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Monday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract hasn’t been finalized.

Asked if he’s planning a comeback by the AP, Graham texted: “Let’s go!”

A first-round pick in 2010, the 37-year-old Graham has 76 1/2 sacks in 15 seasons. He missed six games last season after tearing his triceps, returned to play in Philadelphia’s Super Bowl victory over Kansas City and tore the triceps again in the game.

Graham’s most memorable play came when he strip-sacked Tom Brady to help secure a 41-33 victory over New England when the Eagles won the first Super Bowl in franchise history following the 2017 season.

The Eagles (5-2) had signed veteran edge rusher Za’Darius Smith last month but he retired last week.