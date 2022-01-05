That sort of thrust you into the spotlight in a way. And there were protests and a lot of people came to your defense. That sort of fits in with the way it is in Philadelphia because your predecessor was not afraid to take some fire when it was time. How do you see your role? Because some defenders prefer a more quiet advocacy. How do you view it?

Well, I’ve never been quiet since birth. Quite frankly, I feel compelled to strategically, to make sure that I’m working collaboratively, particularly and most importantly with the staff here and our community and criminal justice stakeholders. But at the end of the day, we are in a crisis of mass incarceration. It is the civil rights movement of our time, and we are not going to impact criminal justice and mass incarceration footprint with small incremental changes. We’re going to have to take bold, systemic change and bold systemic reform.

As a follow-up to that, we’ve seen a lot of progress when it comes to criminal justice reform. And right now, though, the city is dealing with a record homicide count. We’re also dealing with a gun violence crisis. How do you hold the line? And what are your plans for holding the line as folks live in fear as we see the numbers tick up?

What we have to be really mindful of this is that we cannot be reactive when we have these crises — that is, rising gun violence and a rising homicide rate. We tend to see the narrative shifting towards it should be punitive solutions, and that people convicted of gun possession or gun crimes need to be given really high sentences. That is a playbook that we have followed for many years now, and it has not worked. I mean, if we’re going to even meet the moment, we have to have some new approaches, and the solutions are there. We have to invest in those solutions on the prevention points in terms of really getting to the root causes of what is driving gun violence, and maybe put our resources there and think strategically about what we need to prioritize in terms of getting to the root causes of those issues.

And as we wrap up, got to ask you: Where do you get this motivation and passion from? Because this is not easy work.

No, it is not. I have to say it’s from my upbringing. I was born and raised in Jamaica, a very humble upbringing, but by incredibly strong women role models in my life who were advocates, who were going to fight and push to make life better, not just for their families, but for their community. That sense of injustice was further cemented when I immigrated to America at the age of 15 and looking around and seeing the injustice and the issues around racism and the experience of African Americans and immigrants and Jamaican Americans, everyone from the diaspora. At that point, a very strong conviction developed that I sensed I had to do something about that and whatever I decided, whatever life was going to be aimed at working alongside people to advance racial and criminal justice reform.

Keisha Hudson is the new chief of the Defender Association of Philadelphia. For more information, go to phillydefenders.org.