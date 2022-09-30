Boil water advisory affecting 11,000 customers in Montgomery County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A boil water advisory has been issued for portions of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The advisory affects approximately 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough. A map of the area can be viewed here.

Pennsylvania American Water says a main break in Norristown led to a loss of positive water pressure, which they say is “a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage.”

The water company is telling residents in the affected areas do not drink the water before boiling it first.

Officials say the water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses.

Pennsylvania American Water says they are working to repair the main break.

The company is also collecting and analyzing additional water quality samples including bacteria samples.

Pennsylvania American Water is making water tankers available at three locations:

Home Goods: 1301 Skippack Pk, Blue Bell

East Norriton Twp PD: 2501 Stanbridge St, Norristown

Norriton Fire Engine Co.: 656 W. Germantown Pk, Norristown