Body found inside laundry bag on Northeast Philly curb

A body was found inside a laundry bag left on the curb of a Northeast Philadelphia street Friday morning.

The grim discovery was made along the 6900 block of Edmund Street, near Longshore Avenue, in the Tacony neighborhood shortly before 7:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Police found a small-framed body of an unidentified female stuffed inside a laundry bag left along the street. Medics later pronounced the person dead.