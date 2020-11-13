Body found inside laundry bag on Northeast Philly curb
This article originally appeared on NBC10.
—
A body was found inside a laundry bag left on the curb of a Northeast Philadelphia street Friday morning.
The grim discovery was made along the 6900 block of Edmund Street, near Longshore Avenue, in the Tacony neighborhood shortly before 7:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.
Police found a small-framed body of an unidentified female stuffed inside a laundry bag left along the street. Medics later pronounced the person dead.
Investigators didn’t reveal any further details.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!