Body found inside laundry bag on Northeast Philly curb

    By
  • NBC10 staff
    • November 13, 2020
police car lights flashing

(Alexandru Cuznetov/MCT)

This article originally appeared on NBC10.

A body was found inside a laundry bag left on the curb of a Northeast Philadelphia street Friday morning.

The grim discovery was made along the 6900 block of Edmund Street, near Longshore Avenue, in the Tacony neighborhood shortly before 7:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Police found a small-framed body of an unidentified female stuffed inside a laundry bag left along the street. Medics later pronounced the person dead.

Investigators didn’t reveal any further details.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate