A lawsuit has been filed against Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia after a nursing assistant was murdered there last fall.

The lawsuit alleges that the hospital’s security failures resulted in the murder of nursing assistant Anrae James on Oct. 4, 2021.

The alleged gunman Stacey Hayes is accused of walking into the hospital and opening fire on James who died from his injuries.

Police say Hayes was wearing scrubs and body armor and carrying multiple weapons, including an AR-15-style rifle.

After the shooting, police say Hayes fled in a U-Haul truck but was later spotted by officers in the city’s Parkside section.