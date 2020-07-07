Black leaders call on Philadelphia police to end stop and frisk — again

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

As police continue to stop and frisk African Americans at higher rates than whites in the city, Black groups renewed demands that Mayor Jim Kenney end the law enforcement practice.

A collection of Black community organizations have signed a letter calling for Kenney to ban the tactic as he has supported other police reforms in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent protests.

Police have used the tactic for decades to “violate the civil and human rights of Black people” in Philadelphia, according to the groups’ letter. The groups noted that Kenney pledged to end stop and frisk when he ran for his first term as mayor in 2015.

“There is no doubt that harsh practices such as chokeholds and other asphyxiation tactics must be banned from police policies, but we believe that the best way to prevent police brutality is by limiting needless contact with police in the first place,” the groups wrote in the letter.

The groups plan to hold a rally to end stop and frisk at 11 a.m. July 14 at the 26th Police District Headquarters in the Fishtown neighborhood. They plan to deliver their letter to Kenney that day, too.

The groups also called for more police training and the formation of a community oversight committee. The organizations that signed onto the letter include the Human Rights Coalition 215, Unity in the Community, and Frontline Dads.

Mike Dunn, a spokesman for the Kenney administration, said in an email the mayor remained “fully committed to eliminating unconstitutional stops” and noted all major U.S. cities employ the practice.

The city’s police department has put in place a series of changes in recent years to reduce unconstitutional stops, including new procedures, additional training, a more comprehensive review process by supervisors, and additional accountability measures, Dunn said.