Prosecutor Mark Denney said Freeborn put the money into his personal bank account and used it for personal “short-term cash flow” issues.

Freeborn, a prominent Republican insider, once held a fundraiser at his Greenville home for then-president George H.W. Bush. After leaving City Council after one term in 1996, he served as Delaware’s assistant secretary of state and then director of the Division of Corporations.

Now he stands convicted of misdemeanor theft and official misconduct.

It’s a dramatic fall that Denney summarized with a simple sentence: “Freeborn is now a criminal.”

Besides his jobs in the public sector, the tall, lanky former college football player had been an executive at a handful of companies. His last post was with the Delaware Contractors Association before his 2019 hiring as head of the Land Bank, which operates in the city’s most impoverished neighborhoods.

But he abruptly resigned after barely a year, amid a state investigation that began after other officials at the Land Bank noticed financial irregularities and reported the matter to the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust in the Attorney General’s Office.

Denney said Freeborn repaid $28,000 to the victims but that didn’t stop the probe, which culminated in April 2021 with his arrest.

His trial date was looming this spring, but Freeborn decided to admit guilt and the state dropped the charge of misappropriation of property over $1,500. Judge Calvin L. Scott Jr. sentenced Freeborn to one year in prison but suspended the time behind bars for probation.