Temple men’s basketball assistant coach Bill Courtney has died suddenly at the age of 55, according to a university statement.

During his more than three decades of coaching experience, Courtney helped guide the University of Miami men’s basketball program to the NCAA Final Four while serving as an assistant coach. From 2010 to 2016, he was the head coach at Cornell University.

Courtney joined the Owls in June 2025. Arthur Johnson, the school’s athletic director, said he was shocked and saddened upon hearing the news of his death.