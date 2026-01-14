Temple assistant coach Bill Courtney dies suddenly after 3 decades of shaping college basketball
Courtney joined Temple’s program last June. He helped guide the Miami Hurricanes as an assistant coach to the NCAA Final Four in 2023.
Temple men’s basketball assistant coach Bill Courtney has died suddenly at the age of 55, according to a university statement.
During his more than three decades of coaching experience, Courtney helped guide the University of Miami men’s basketball program to the NCAA Final Four while serving as an assistant coach. From 2010 to 2016, he was the head coach at Cornell University.
Courtney joined the Owls in June 2025. Arthur Johnson, the school’s athletic director, said he was shocked and saddened upon hearing the news of his death.
Temple University is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of assistant men’s basketball coach Bill Courtney.— Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) January 13, 2026
“In the short time that he has been part of the Temple family, I saw the impact that he had on our program with the joy that exuded from him on and off the court,” Johnson said. “He will be missed by his immediate family, his Temple basketball family, and the greater basketball community.”
Throughout his career, Courtney coached in nine postseason tournaments, including three NCAA tournaments, four NITs and two CBI appearances. He also held assistant coaching roles at American University, Bowling Green State University, Providence College, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and DePaul University. Courtney is credited with helping build the 2006 George Mason Patriots team that made the NCAA Final Four.
In a statement, Tim Pernetti, commissioner of the American Athletic Conference, said Courtney had “a profound impact on his colleagues and student-athletes.”
“He helped lead Miami to the Final Four and programs to nine postseason tournaments, but his affect [sic] on the lives of the student-athletes and coaches who worked with him will be his ultimate legacy,” Pernetti said.
The University of Miami and Cornell University paid tribute to Courtney through multiple social media posts.
Before coaching, Courtney played college basketball at Bucknell University, where he earned All-Patriot League honors as a senior. He was later inducted into the Bucknell Athletics Hall of Fame in 2007.
