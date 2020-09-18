Biden appearing at drive-in town hall near Scranton hometown

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was returning to Pennsylvania on Thursday night for a socially distanced town hall near Scranton, where he was born, after discussing campaign strategy with Senate allies.

For the first time since winning the nomination, Biden was to face live, unscripted questions from voters, with the coronavirus pandemic responsible for the unusual format of the CNN event: a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field. Preparations were made to let audience members watch the candidate speak on a stage and from screens set up in the lot, and listen on their radios from inside their cars.

President Donald Trump participated in an ABC town hall Tuesday in an auditorium in Philadelphia. The appearances have been considered tuneups before the three presidential debates; the first is Sept. 29.

The format of Biden’s event was a stark reminder of the issue that’s been a central focus of Biden’s campaign — that the pandemic rages on, affecting Americans’ lives in ways large and small, and that stronger leadership in White House could have eased the crisis.

Trump and Biden have spent all week accusing each other of undermining public trust in a potential coronavirus vaccine.

As Trump prepared for an evening rally in Wisconsin, Biden seized on the president openly contradicting the nation’s top health officials to claim a vaccine would be ready as early as next month, just before the Nov. 3 election.