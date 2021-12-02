Biden HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism ‘public health threat’

The Biden administration in its new HIV/AIDS strategy calls racism “a public health threat” that must be fully recognized as the world looks to end the epidemic.

The strategy released Wednesday on the annual commemoration of World AIDS Day is meant to serve as a framework for how the administration intends to shape its policies, research, programs and planning over the next three years. President Joe Biden was scheduled to deliver remarks later Wednesday to mark World AIDS Day.

“The president remains deeply committed to ensuring that those with HIV are treated with equity and dignity,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The new strategy asserts that over generations “structural inequities have resulted in racial and ethnic health disparities that are severe, far-reaching, and unacceptable.”