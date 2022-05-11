Biden is expanding Paxlovid availability. For independent pharmacies, stocking the COVID pill can be a hassle

The White House is ramping up a national expansion of Paxlovid — Pfizer’s life-saving COVID-19 pill — as omicron subvariants continue to spread. The Biden administration has touted the drug’s efficacy in helping to reduce hospitalizations for people with underlying health conditions.

But business owners at local independent pharmacies say that the federal government hasn’t necessarily taken steps to make the drug more accessible.

For Marc Ost, co-owner of Eric’s RX Shoppe in Horsham, the process to get Paxlovid shipped to his store is tedious. Low prescription rates and extensive public health authorizations create a slow application process. Ost and pharmacy co-owner Eric Abramowitz say they are concerned that they will not be able to sustain demand for Paxlovid supplies.

“This is not just a normal medication; this is a life-saving medication, and there’s extra work involved from our end and everything that goes with what we need to do in order to fill the script,” Ost said.

Ost’s pharmacy has been in Horsham for 10 years. Ost said he knows most patients by name, some of whom have underlying medical conditions, which is creating a sense of urgency to have Paxlovid available.

“We probably averaged between five to 10 patients a day [asking for Paxlovid],” says Ost. “Some of the assisted living and nursing facilities, we’re starting to see a little bit more of an uptick with them. It very quickly goes from a handful of our patients to quite a few.”