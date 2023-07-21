Philadelphia residents embrace ‘Barbie-mania’ as new movie hits theaters

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The day has finally come for people to watch the long-awaited-for Barbie movie.

“I grew up on Barbies, so I was excited all week,” said Nydira Mcsween from the Rittenhouse neighborhood of Philadelphia.

While movie-goers flocked to the theaters, many dressed head to toe in pink for the occasion, Philadelphia businesses have been cashing in all week on the Barbie-mania.

“That phone – I hang up and it’s another phone call right away,” said Alex Kaya, the manager of Blondie.

At the Blondie restaurant in Manayunk, it’s a Barbie world. Customers say they grew up playing with the iconic dolls and are thrilled to spend some time in a Barbie-themed restaurant.

“We had the house, the cars, everything,” said Anise Mcsween from the West Oak Lane neighborhood.