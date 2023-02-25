Worker feared dead after balcony collapse in Sea Isle City, New Jersey
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A worker is feared dead after becoming trapped when an 8th-floor balcony collapsed in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.
The collapse happened at about 2:20 p.m. Friday on the 3600 block of the Boardwalk at the Spinnaker South Tower condo building.
According to officials, a person was working on the 7th floor when the balcony above collapsed. Officials said this is now a recovery operation and it is believed the worker did not survive.
Two other workers were on the 8th floor at the time of the collapse.
Video from Chopper 6 showed construction equipment nearby, but it was not clear what part of the building was being worked on.
There was no immediate word on what caused the collapse.
