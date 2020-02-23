Western Pa. native, B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

Former model and restaurateur B. Smith arrives at the BET Honors red carpet in the Warner Theatre in Washington. B. Smith, became one of the first African-American models on the cover of Mademoiselle and later opened restaurants, revealed last year that she has Alzheimer's disease. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo, File)

Former model and restaurateur B. Smith arrives at the BET Honors red carpet in the Warner Theatre in Washington. B. Smith, became one of the first African-American models on the cover of Mademoiselle and later opened restaurants, revealed last year that she has Alzheimer's disease. (Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo, File)

Model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru Barbara “B.” Smith has died at her Long Island home, her family announced in a statement on social media. She was 70.

Smith died Saturday evening after battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.

“Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile,” her husband, Dan, said in a lengthy Facebook post honoring her life.

Smith was born in Everson, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh, where her father was a steelworker.

Check out the family announcement on social media below.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate