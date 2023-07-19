At least 5 people shot in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 18, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc. 

Philadelphia police are investigating after at least five people were shot in the city’s Feltonville section.

The gunfire rang out around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of D Street and Wyoming Avenue.

Police say two adult females and three adult males were injured in the shooting.

All five victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police cordoned off several areas of the neighborhood.

Further details on the shooting were not available.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

